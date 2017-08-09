Organizers of The Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival are getting ready for the biggest concert weekend of the year. There's only one viable way to get in and out of there and that's on public transportation.225,000 people are expected to attend The Outside Lands Festival in Golden Gate Park over the weekend.Paul Rose of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency says leave your car at home."We'll have more buses on the 5 route. We'll have more buses going toward the concert and we'll have more trains on the N Judah," said Paul Rose, the SFMTA spokesperson.There will also be shuttles taking people from the event to civic center plaza, putting them near the BART lines.Because many streets in the area will be closed, taking Lyft or Uber may not be a good idea.This is the 10th year of the festival and not every business embraces it.American Cyclery on Stanyan Street says their regular customers avoid the area."Since we are at the corner of Frederick and Stanyan Street, essentially in Golden Gate Park, we don't have the same amount of bike traffic that we normally do," said Mike Morgan with American Cyclery.But for obvious reasons, Kezar Pub across the street from the entrance to the park benefits from the crowds."We get pretty full before and after, like a lot of people walk to the festival so it's good for business in the neighborhood," said Cyril Hackett, with Kezar Pub.Festival organizers remind people that the celebration brings more than 60 million dollars to San Francisco's economy.