ABC7 ORIGINALS

Residents, businesses prepare for Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

Organizers of The Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival are getting ready for the biggest concert weekend of the year. There's only one viable way to get in and out of there and that's on public transportation. (KGO-TV )

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Organizers of The Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival are getting ready for the biggest concert weekend of the year. There's only one viable way to get in and out of there and that's on public transportation.

225,000 people are expected to attend The Outside Lands Festival in Golden Gate Park over the weekend.

Paul Rose of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency says leave your car at home.

"We'll have more buses on the 5 route. We'll have more buses going toward the concert and we'll have more trains on the N Judah," said Paul Rose, the SFMTA spokesperson.

There will also be shuttles taking people from the event to civic center plaza, putting them near the BART lines.

Because many streets in the area will be closed, taking Lyft or Uber may not be a good idea.

This is the 10th year of the festival and not every business embraces it.

American Cyclery on Stanyan Street says their regular customers avoid the area.

"Since we are at the corner of Frederick and Stanyan Street, essentially in Golden Gate Park, we don't have the same amount of bike traffic that we normally do," said Mike Morgan with American Cyclery.

But for obvious reasons, Kezar Pub across the street from the entrance to the park benefits from the crowds.

"We get pretty full before and after, like a lot of people walk to the festival so it's good for business in the neighborhood," said Cyril Hackett, with Kezar Pub.

Festival organizers remind people that the celebration brings more than 60 million dollars to San Francisco's economy.

For a full list of road closures in San Francisco this weekend, click here.

Click here for more information and click here for the full lineup.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicfestivalwhere you liveabc7 originalseventsGolden Gate ParkSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC7 ORIGINALS
VIDEO: 'Don't change your password' (from the man who told us to change it)
VIDEO: 7 ways to watch the solar eclipse in the Bay Area
VIDEO: How to hire the right wedding videographer
VIDEO: Bay Area scouts ask astronaut questions about life in space
More abc7 originals
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Glen Campbell, country music legend, dies at 81
'American Idol' auditions come to Oakland
Fans worry about Sinead O'Connor after mental illness video
Original Godzilla suit actor Haruo Nakajima dies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
East Bay congressmen tries to calm constituents' fears of North Korea threat
Chinatown merchants say construction leading to business bust
SF police officer saves life of spectator at Stephen Curry event
Tradition brings San Mateo, Japanese youth baseball players together
Bumgarner gets 2nd win since return as Giants top Cubs 3-1
EXCLUSIVE: SF veteran struggles to get adopted daughter permanent residency in U.S.
Major deadline looming for San Francisco soft story retrofits
Gas prices on the rise in the Bay Area, all of California
Show More
155-year-old tombstone found near SF home
Highway 4 closed near Discovery Bay after car chase suspect jumped in water
Bay Area lawmakers react to North Korea threat
Bay Area astronomers heading north for solar eclipse
Google firing sparks potential lawsuits over gender pay gap, discrimination
More News
Top Video
East Bay congressmen tries to calm constituents' fears of North Korea threat
Chinatown merchants say construction leading to business bust
Tradition brings San Mateo, Japanese youth baseball players together
Major deadline looming for San Francisco soft story retrofits
More Video