Traffic expected to be mess for U2 concert at Levi's Stadium

Thousands will be making their way to the South Bay on Wednesday to see Bono. The stage is set at Levi's Stadium for the sold out U2 concert in Santa Clara.As many as 50,000 fans are expected to show up to watch U2 perform. It starts at 6:30 p.m., so fans will be trying to get there during the peak of the evening commute.Traffic is expected to be a mess and organizers say public transit is the way to go. "If you are heading to the U2 concert and you are taking VTA, please plan ahead. Know your routes, buy a roundtrip pass and be prepared for major crowds and cueing," said VTA spokesperson Linh Hoang.VTA is adding eight trains with staff and security. Caltrain is adding one train to make sure no one is left stranded.The concert is expected to go past Santa Clara's curfew of 10 p.m., which some neighbors may not like.