VIDEO: Tour of San Francisco's Museum of Ice Cream

ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez took a tour of San Francisco's Museum of Ice Cream.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A San Francisco fan favorite is sticking around a little longer - the Museum of Ice Cream has extended its dates through February.

ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez took a tour of the one-of-a-kind museum that includes a pool of sprinkles and cave of pop-rocks.

Watch the video above for a look at her Facebook Live from the museum.

