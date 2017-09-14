<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2417098" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez took a tour of San Francisco's Museum of Ice Cream. Watch the video above for a look at her Facebook Live from the one-of-a-kind museum that includes a pool of sprinkles and cave of pop-rocks. (KGO-TV)