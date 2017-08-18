Wisconsin man pulls in $20K selling Nintendo collection

A little house-cleaning is paying off handsomely for a Wisconsin man.Milwaukee's Charles Amble is now $20,000 richer after selling off his massive Nintendo collection.He posted 750 games across three Nintendo platforms on eBay.However, he couldn't part with a Super Mario Brothers sign that reminds him of his super collection."I don't know, I just like the way it looked. I just always been a big fan of Super Mario Brothers," Charles Amble said.Amble says trading in his collection for cash will help fund future travel with his wife, and possibly a boat.