Ex-Disneyland employee sentenced to 125 years for child sex crimes

David Goodman, 25, of Banning, was convicted of multiple child sex crimes and sentenced to 125 years in prison. (San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. --
A former Disneyland employee who had a manual on "How to Practice Child Love" has been sentenced to more than 125 years in state prison for multiple counts of child sexual assault, authorities said.

David Goodman, 25, of Banning, was convicted in February of multiple counts of lewd acts on a child, possession of child pornography and related charges.

RELATED: California man arrested, accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old

Prosecutors say Goodman, who also volunteered at a children's theater group, intentionally befriended single mothers, calling them "easy targets" in his efforts to gain access to children.

They say when he was 21 he befriended two women in their early 30s who both have children. His victims ranged in age from 5 to 11.
"In a detailed confession letter, the defendant mentioned the best way to gain access to kids was by befriending single mothers who he described as 'easy targets,'" said deputy district attorney Melinda Spencer.

RELATED: Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex

The prosecutor also said investigators found a manual called "How to Practice Child Love" on Goodman's computer.

At the time of his arrest in December 2014, authorities said Goodman had worked at Disneyland since August of that year.

The case first came to investigators' attention with a report of a then-21-year-old man masturbating in front of two children, ages 6 and 9, at a Yucaipa residence. Further investigation uncovered previous sexual abuse of victims described as boys ages 6 and 9 and a girl, age 5.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child sex assaultsex crimeschild pornographysex crimecrimearrestCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
7 On Your Side tax hotline now with Michael Finney
Napa family mourns loss of beloved drag racer
Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change
3-year-old hit by car in San Francisco
New 'space fence' tries to identify, track the growth of space junk
Proposed changes to Alameda Co. courts: jurors could have to travel farther
Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz gets 'piles' of fan letters
Show More
Dockless scooters, bikes have bumpy launch in SF, San Jose
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
VIDEO: Tom Steyer talks Trump, youth voter registration
Chinatown merchants tired of all the construction
Man who owes $500K in child support vanishes on paddleboard
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos