Fairfield mom accused in horrific child abuse case facing new charges

The Fairfield mother who denied hurting her children is now facing nine new counts of felony child abuse.Ina Rogers left her Fairfield home Tuesday saying she was going to meet with attorneys. But by the afternoon the Solano County District Attorney's Office amended their complaint against her to include nine felony counts of child abuse.Sharon Henry, Solano County Chief Deputy District Attorney said, "We believe beyond a reasonable doubt that she committed nine counts of felony child abuse."The district attorney said the mother, as well as the father, are both accused of having a role in punching, strangling, and even waterboarding some of the children, ages four months to 12 years old, inside their Fairfield home.A tour of that home showed a room where 10 of them slept, animal and human feces making some hallways impassable according to police.The investigation into abuse started in March when a 12-year-old boy ran away. Authorities returned him to the family home in Fairfield which led to the arrest of Rogers for child endangerment. The children's 29-year-old father Jonathan Allen is now jailed on seven counts of torture and nine counts of child cruelty.Police said Allen tortured the children for sadistic purposes.Lt. Greg Hurlbut with Fairfield police said that included, "puncture wounds, burns, bruising, injuries consistent with being shot by a BB or pellet gun."Neighbors say that the 10 children are now being cared for by their grandmother, Rogers' mom, at a house in Antioch.Melissa Ramirez, a neighbor, said "I see her and the grandkids every day. She goes grocery shopping with them and makes sure they have food and clothing. "Meanwhile the children's mother will be appearing in court Wednesday morning to face those counts of child abuse. The district attorney says her bail may be raised to over $700,000.