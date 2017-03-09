MARK ZUCKERBERG

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, wife expecting second child

In this Friday, Sept. 25, 2015, file photo, Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's a girl! Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have announced that they're expecting a second child.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg said, "After our difficult experience having Max, we weren't sure what to expect or whether we'd be able to have another child. When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy. My next hope was that it would be a girl. I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I'm so happy Max and our new child will have each other."

He went on to describe how it was growing up with three sisters and what he learned from them.

His heartfelt note ended with a statement that fittingly came after International Women's Day, "We are all better people because of the the strong women in our lives -- sisters, mothers and friends. We can't wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman."

Click here to read his full statement and click here for more stories about Mark Zuckerberg.
Related Topics:
familytechnologyentertainmentfacebookmark zuckerbergbabypregnancysocial mediaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MARK ZUCKERBERG
Mark Zuckerberg giving commencement speech at Harvard
Facebook rolls out suicide-prevention tools
Zuckerberg says he won't run for president
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, wife plan to donate billions to fight diseases
More mark zuckerberg
FAMILY & PARENTING
Pregnant woman's April the Giraffe impression goes viral
Soldier makes it home just in time for baby's birth
Baby born in car outside Berkeley hospital, parents describe wild ride
Midwife races to deliver baby dressed as Superwoman
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Water main break floods several blocks in Pittsburg
SFPD seek suspect in attack on female Muni driver
Report: BART board to consider study on fare increase
SC Sheriff says Cupertino man accused of stalking underage girls had 'shrine'
Chipotle holding a fundraiser for SJ flood victims' relief fund
Police: Suisun City man confesses to hammer murder
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Show More
#7Things to know before you go: Thursday
Hawaii 1st state to sue Trump over new travel ban
Madeline Albright speaks on International Women's Day in SF
Women march for society, themselves in Oakland
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
More Photos