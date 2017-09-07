FAMILY & PARENTING

Judge says teen girl Jahi McMath deemed brain dead may still be alive

EMBED </>More Videos

A California judge ruled that Jahi McMath, a Bay Area teen girl declared brain dead more than three years ago after a tonsillectomy may still be technically alive, allowing a malpractice lawsuit against the hospital to proceed. (KGO-TV )

SAN FRANCISCO --
A California judge ruled that Jahi McMath, a Bay Area teen girl declared brain dead more than three years ago after a tonsillectomy may still be technically alive, allowing a malpractice lawsuit against the hospital to proceed.

Alameda County Judge Stephen Pulido ruled Tuesday that it's up to a jury to determine whether Jahi is alive, which would increase the amount of damages if jurors decide in the family's favor.

The family is seeking damages from Children's Hospital in Oakland for allegedly botching a routine operation to remove the girl's tonsils in December 2013. The family is also demanding a ruling that McMath is alive and for the hospital pay for Jahi's future care. She was 13 when the operation was conducted.

RELATED: Jahi McMath in "bad shape" after transfer to new facility

Jahi was pronounced dead after the surgery and the Alameda County coroner signed a death certificate in January 2014.

Lawyers for the girl and her family did not immediately return a telephone messages left Thursday seeking comment. A lawyer for the hospital, Thomas Still, had no immediate comment Wednesday morning but said he would comment later.

The case has been at the center of national debate over brain death since the girl's mother refused to remove her daughter from life-support after doctors declared her dead.

Her mother has previously acknowledged that her daughter's brain is severely and irreparably damaged. But Latasha Spears Winkfield said her daughter is still alive and her Christian belief compels her fight to keep her daughter on life support.

RELATED: Oakland girl on life support after tonsil surgery

Winkfield has released video clips of Jahi's fingers twitching.

Several doctors, including two hired by an Alameda County court, have said brain-dead patients can still twitch and move slightly.

After a judge ruled that California doctors could remove the girl from life support, her mother took her to New Jersey, the only U.S. state that accommodates religions that do not recognize brain death. The girl is on life support in a New Jersey apartment, where she receives medical care.

Court records show that New Jersey Medicaid has picked up some of the girl's health care costs. The family has also received financial contributions from an online fundraising campaign.

RELATED: Family take legal steps to keep girl on life support

In ordering the case to trial, Alameda County Judge Stephen Pulido relied on the testimony of well-known critic of diagnosing brain death Dr. Alan Shewmon.
In court documents filed in July, the retired neurologist said videos recorded by McMath's family from 2014 to 2016 showed the teen was still alive.

The images, some made public by the girl's relatives, show Jahi twitching her fingers and reacting to odors that Shewmon and her relatives said were noxious without providing more specifics. Shewmon said Jahi's body has not deteriorated as expected.

A doctor who examines the girl every three months for the family has testified that Jahi reached puberty and menstruated while in New Jersey.

Shewmon, a well-known critic of how experts define brain death, said Jahi is in a "minimally responsive state."

Hospital lawyers have argued that the family has not subjected Jahi to tests accepted by the American Medical Association to determine whether someone is brain dead.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyhealthchildrenchild deathhospitalmedicalteenteenagerlawsuitdoctorssurgeryu.s. & worldOaklandNew JerseyUCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Family says new photo shows 'healthy' Jahi McMath
Judge's decision could cost Jahi McMath's family
Jahi McMath's family to sue Children's Hospital Oakland
Jahi McMath Complaint (PDF)
Family: Video shows 'brain-dead' teen moving on command
Jahi McMath's family attends school's 8th grade graduation
Brain dead Oakland girl to receive honorary diploma
FAMILY & PARENTING
Newborn photo shoot celebrates Harvey rescue
HPD lieutenant marries couple following Harvey catastrophe
Thousands protest the end of DACA in San Francisco
SF protesters, officials stand up for DACA after Trump's decision to end it
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack
Pacifica community mourns death of beloved music teacher
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
How Harvey compares to historic U.S. hurricanes
Fmr. San Mateo Co. Fire Chief heads to Florida to help during Irma
Record-setting heat wave to blame for 6 Bay Area deaths
Oakland fire captain arrested on suspicion of child porn
Hurricane Irma is breaking Atlantic storm records
Show More
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
Hurricane Irma death toll hits 10, increasing threat for Florida
Bay Area Harvey Heroes deployed to Florida for Hurricane Irma
Race along Embarcadero to impact traffic in SF
More News
Top Video
Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack
Oakland fire captain arrested on suspicion of child porn
Mexico offers teaching jobs to 'dreamers' returning from US
Meet 'The Bachelor,' Arie Luyendyk Jr.
More Video