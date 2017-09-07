WalletHub released a report on Tuesday naming 2017's best and worst places to raise a family in the United States.
Analysts compared the 150 most populated U.S. cities based on key metrics that take essential family dynamics into account, such as the cost of living, the quality of school and healthcare systems and opportunities for fun.
Watch the video in the player above to see their top five cities.
Click here to read WalletHub's full report.
LIST: 2017 best places to raise a family in the US
