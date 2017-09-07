ABC7 ORIGINALS

LIST: 2017 best places to raise a family in the US

EMBED </>More Videos

WalletHub released a report on Tuesday naming 2017's best and worst places to raise a family in the United States.

WalletHub released a report on Tuesday naming 2017's best and worst places to raise a family in the United States.

Analysts compared the 150 most populated U.S. cities based on key metrics that take essential family dynamics into account, such as the cost of living, the quality of school and healthcare systems and opportunities for fun.

Watch the video in the player above to see their top five cities.

Click here to read WalletHub's full report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldhousingcommunitydistractionbuzzworthyabc7 originalsresearch
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC7 ORIGINALS
Happy birthday, TV! Celebrating 90 years of television
VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
TIMELINE: What led to Pres. Trump's decision to end DACA
VIDEO: How you can help reduce air pollution
More abc7 originals
FAMILY & PARENTING
Judge says Jahi McMath deemed brain dead may still be alive
Newborn photo shoot celebrates Harvey rescue
HPD lieutenant marries couple following Harvey catastrophe
Thousands protest the end of DACA in San Francisco
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Shelter animals from Florida arrive in Bay Area
Oakland fire captain charged with child porn possession
Widow of Richmond police officer volunteers in Houston
Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack
Self-driving Lyft cars to be tested in the Bay Area
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney has advice for first-time home buyers
Contra Costa Co.sees increase in Yellow Jacket nests
Irma evacuees arrive to safety in Bay Area
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Trumps DACA tweets offer little relief for immigration rights organizations
Judge says Jahi McMath deemed brain dead may still be alive
Pacifica community mourns death of beloved music teacher
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
More News
Top Video
Widow of Richmond police officer volunteers in Houston
Shelter animals from Florida arrive in Bay Area
Oakland fire captain charged with child porn possession
Trumps DACA tweets offer little relief for immigration rights organizations
More Video