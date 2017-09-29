STYLE & FASHION

Austin Chipotle worker becomes runway it girl within a week

EMBED </>More Videos

Just a few weeks ago, Remington Williams was working at a Chipotle Mexican Grill, and now she's walking the runways of international designers. (KTRK)

By
Just a few weeks ago, Remington Williams was working at an Austin Chipotle Mexican Grill, and now she's walking the runways of international designers.

Williams was scrubbing dishes at the fast-food chain when a talent scout spotted her.
RELATED: Chipotle reveals its secret guacamole recipe

Within a week, she had signed with DNA, a major modeling agency, and was walking the runway for designers Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week.

She got a crash course in walking from the designers themselves, and says she has been visiting the grocery store in stilettos to practice her strut. Williams is now in Europe for another big round of runway shows.

Click here for more stories and videos about Chipotle.

Related Topics:
fashionchipotlefashion showu.s. & worldlinear videoclothingTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STYLE & FASHION
MAC Cosmetics giving out free lipstick on Saturday
Gymboree closing hundreds of stores
Funny 'Cop Rompers' infomercial goes viral
Weird fashion trends heat up the summer
Should men be allowed to wear shorts to the office?
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
AP sources: US cuts embassy staff, urges no travel to Cuba
San Jose police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex
Police investigate shooting threat at Larkspur's Redwood High School
OJ Simpson could be released as soon as Monday
Elon Musk's SpaceX proposes super-fast rocket travel between cities
2nd rock slide in 2 days occurs at Yosemite National Park, injured 1
Recall issued for Fitness Gear resistance tubes
4 years after crash that killed SF teen, no trial date set for defendant
Show More
Senator blasts alt-right leader: 'Get a real job, clown!'
Rohnert Park teen held at knifepoint by teenage home intruder
Bar uses 'Lynch,' 'Kaepernick' jerseys as doormats
EXCLUSIVE: Little girl in viral video now helping others in SF
Families rally to save Santa Clara program that serves minority students
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Friday
San Jose police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex
Police investigate shooting threat at Larkspur's Redwood High School
4 years after crash that killed SF teen, no trial date set for defendant
More Video