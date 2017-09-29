Just a few weeks ago, Remington Williams was working at an Austin Chipotle Mexican Grill, and now she's walking the runways of international designers.Williams was scrubbing dishes at the fast-food chain when a talent scout spotted her.Within a week, she had signed with DNA, a major modeling agency, and was walking the runway for designers Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week.She got a crash course in walking from the designers themselves, and says she has been visiting the grocery store in stilettos to practice her strut. Williams is now in Europe for another big round of runway shows.