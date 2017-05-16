STYLE & FASHION

RompHim? Rompers for men are a thing, just in time for summer

A new company is blazing a trail across the web with rompers designed specifically for men. (KTRK)

CHICAGO, Illinois --
Fashion is all about breaking the rules, and one new company is throwing convention to the wind with a men's version of a summer staple for women.

A Kickstarter campaign from RompHim is blazing a trail across the internet with convention-defying rompers for men.

The romper comes equipped with a front shirt pocket, adjustable waist tabs, a zippered back pocket to keep your essentials safe and a zipper fly -- a utilitarian nod to ladies' rompers, which require women to get completely undressed to use the bathroom.

At retail, the rompers will sell for $119 a piece, but they are currently available for $95 through the Kickstarter campaign, which has already raised more than $60,000, six times its original goal.

Early adopters have their choice of red or blue chambray, a 90s-inspired splatter print or a special edition Fourth of July romper featuring red seersucker and a star print on the front pocket, collar and placket.

According to its designers, the inspiration for the unorthodox garment came from the lack of "comfort, fit and versatility" in men's leisurewear.

"Everything was either too corporate, too fratty, too 'runway,' or too basic," the company said. "The more we thought about it, the more we realized that a romper would hit all of these attributes - it's unique, fashionable, cool and very wearable."

