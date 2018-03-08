BITCOIN

Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies plummet after warning from SEC

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are plummeting after a warning from the Security Exchange Commission.

The SEC says to avoid "potentially unlawful online platforms for trading digital assets." They say some sites are referring to themselves as "online exchanges" which gives the wrong impression that they meet regulatory standards.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Bitcoin

Instead, the SEC says you should only buy and sell them on exchanges registered with the SEC.

Click here for a list of registered exchanges:

Click here for more information from the SEC here.

Click here for more stories and videos related to Bitcoin.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financebitcointechnologyfinancial marketsmoneybusiness
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Everything you need to know about Bitcoin
SF conference shows promise and perils of cryptocurrency
Bitcoin expert explains the cryptocurrency
BITCOIN
Coinbase customer loses username and couldn't retrieve it
Experts say Cryptocurrency is here to stay
Experts warn cryptocurrency has its drawbacks
Bitcoin scam: 'I'll tell your wife your secret'
Expert discusses using cryptocurrency to buy Bay Area real estate
More bitcoin
PERSONAL FINANCE
Alipay, Pier 39 to create seamless payment experience for Chinese travelers
Two strangers united by a mistaken electronic payment using Zelle
Experts warn cryptocurrency has its drawbacks
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Check your account: Macy's data breach targeted online shoppers
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News