Report: $117,000 a year considered 'low income' in some Bay Area counties

New figures from the U.S. government show just how high the cost of living is in the Bay Area. (Shutterstock Photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
New figures from the U.S. government show just how high the cost of living is in the Bay Area.

REPORT: Six-figure salaries considered low income in some Bay Area counties

A family of four that brings in a little more than $117,000 a year is now considered "low income" in San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo counties.

That's according to the Federal Housing and Development Department.

Santa Clara County is not far behind. Low income is defined as a family that makes a bit more than $94,000.

RELATED: Survey reveals 40 percent of Bay Area residents are thinking of leaving

In Alameda and Contra Costa counties, the low income threshold is $89,600.
