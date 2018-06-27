New figures from the U.S. government show just how high the cost of living is in the Bay Area.A family of four that brings in a little more than $117,000 a year is now considered "low income" in San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo counties.That's according to the Federal Housing and Development Department.Santa Clara County is not far behind. Low income is defined as a family that makes a bit more than $94,000.In Alameda and Contra Costa counties, the low income threshold is $89,600.