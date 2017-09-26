Fast-moving fire burns near homes in Oakland Hills - WATCH LIVE

Crews are battling a 4-alarm fire that's threatening at least 50 structures in the Oakland Hills near Edwards Avenue and Mountain Boulevard off of I-580 this afternoon. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Crews are battling a 4-alarm fire that's threatening at least 50 homes in the Oakland Hills near Edwards Avenue and Mountain Boulevard off of I-580 this afternoon.

Fire officials said evacuations are underway due to this fast-moving fire that has burned at least 10 acres, so far.

The Oakland Fire Department and Oakland police are working to evacuate residences in the area on the north side of I-580 and Edwards Avenue. The following streets are being evacuated: Bayview, Skyview, and houses along Campus drive in the 13650 block. Additional streets include Bohansen Road, Ridgemont, and Viewcrest.

"Leave your home if you feel unsafe. You're life is more important than your home or things," CAL FIRE spokesperson Pam Temmermand said.

As of 1:30 p.m., officials evacuated Merritt College and classes have been canceled for the day since the fire is burning about a mile southwest of campus.

CAL FIRE officials said there are four air tankers, and four helicopters taking action from the air by dropping water over the fire.

At least 35 fire emergency personnel are responding to the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon for the East Bay hills because of dry weather conditions that pose a high risk of wildfires.

We will have a full report starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
