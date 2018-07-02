Clubhouse at Golden Gate Park Golf Course in San Francisco destroyed in early morning fire. Golf course will be closed for at least a couple days. “The First Tee” operates out of clubhouse. No word on impact on youth programs. pic.twitter.com/t9edCUTJCi — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) July 2, 2018

2 alarm fire at the Golden Gate Golf Course Clubhouse. Building is gutted. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/gbYlMZF6O7 — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) July 2, 2018

A 2-alarm fire did significant damage to the clubhouse at the Golden Gate Park Golf Course in San Francisco on Monday.Firefighters say they were called around 3 a.m. It took them about an hour to get the fire under control.The golf course will be closed Monday because of the fire. It's unclear when it will reopen."They have lots of locals, lots of regulars, lots of tourists who just come here to enjoy the wonderful scenery, and the actual golf course that's there, and the building itself. And unfortunately there's extensive damage to this building. It's going to be some time before that's actually brought back up," said San Francisco Fire Department Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter.Fortunately there were no injuries.Investigators are on the scene trying to figure out what started the fire.