Anchor Steam beer now available in can

We've got some BIG news, Anchor fans -- 19.2oz to be exact. Arriving just in time for summer adventures, Anchor Steam Beer is finally available in cans for the first time! #RaiseYourAnchor

Learn more and find Anchor Steam cans near you: https://t.co/dtWKHCUCaY pic.twitter.com/b99vQmlO19 — Anchor Brewing (@AnchorBrewing) June 25, 2018

After more than 100 years, San Francisco's Anchor Brewing is going to offer its Anchor Steam beer in a can.The company posted a picture on its Twitter feed on Sunday making the big announcement.Anchor says the beer will be available this summer, and it's not your standard 12-ounce can.This one is 19.2 ounces because that is the largest Anchor's canning line will be able to handle.