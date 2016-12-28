RESTAURANT

Bay Area Pasta Pomodoro restaurants close abruptly
EMBED </>More News Videos

Bay Area Pasta Pomodoro restaurants closed Wednesday. Employees were notified via text message and customers are confused. (KGO-TV)

by Lonni Rivera
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
All Bay Area Pasta Pomodoro restaurants abruptly closed Wednesday. For employees the bad news came by text the day after Christmas.

Employee Brandon Cairo never saw it coming. "The day after Christmas, you just spent a bunch of money and no you don't have a way to get some more income for that," he said. "So I think it's messed up. I feel like they should have given us two weeks notice."

For customers, it's a huge loss. "People were speculating there was some kind of financial issue, then I got to Emeryville and this one is closed as well," said Sherry Drobner.

"Yeah, it's pretty affordable," said customer Roma Groves Waters. "They have specials so it's shocking that it closed."

Some employees have blasted the restaurant on social media for the way things were handled.

A multi-unit manager with the company for 17 years said by phone, "A business is a business and sometimes they fail, but I'm not making a big deal about it and posting on Twitter. I'm still waiting on a check myself."

"My one coworker Hazel, her mother and her brother actually work there. So in just one day, half of their jobs in the household is gone," Cairo told ABC7 News.

Employees expect to pick up their last check from Pasta Pomodoro Friday. They're hoping there will be no more surprises and the business will keep its word.
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantrestaurantsbusinessemploymentSan Bruno
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RESTAURANT
Big tip helps Houston waiter fund trip home to Ireland
2 South Bay HomeTown Buffets close due to rodents
Michigan's 78-0 rout translates to 50 percent discount at steakhouse
VIDEO: Check out Wildhawk In San Francisco's Mission District
Co-founder of Bay Area's famed Lee's Sandwiches passes away
More restaurant
FOOD & DRINK
7 on Your Side helps SF woman with refrigerator malfunction
Cookbook sneaks healthy foods into recipes
Farmers, consumers split over labeling of GMO foods
Mac and cheese sold at Wal-Mart, other stores recalled for Salmonella
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family, fans remember multi-talented Debbie Reynolds
Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds dies at 84
Video surfaces of Former 49er caught in domestic standoff
Sheriff's say Hayward murder was for hire
Family who lost home in Concord fire also victims of theft
7 on Your Side helps SF woman with refrigerator malfunction
Hayward police searching for 2 burglary suspects
Show More
Durant, Warriors deliver down stretch to hold off Raptors
Lake Tahoe fire investigators looking into cause of ski resort fire
2 quakes hit near Lake Tahoe, rumblings felt across region
Otters spotted in Vallejo lake
Teen victim of San Jose DUI crash identified
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday
Family, fans remember multi-talented Debbie Reynolds
Man surprises girlfriend with Christmas proposal
Lake Tahoe fire investigators looking into cause of ski resort fire
More Video