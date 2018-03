Bay Area restaurants snag nominations for James Beard Awards

2018 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards



The Bay Area's restaurant scene is poised to claim some more awards as nominations for the 2018 James Beard Awards were announced Wednesday. This year featured a number of former winners, but also included some first-time nominees.For the second year in a row, San Francisco's Quince was nominated for most outstanding restaurant in America.Two Bay Area chefs were nominated for most outstanding chef in America: David Kinch of Los Gatos-based Manresa & Christopher Kostow of The Restaurant at Meadowood in St. Helena.San Francisco's Dominique Crenn is nominated for best chef in California, Nevada and Hawaii region, while The Charter Oak in St. Helena was nominated for best new restaurant in America.The Bay Area's wine, beer and spirits scene received a lot of love grabbing, with four of the five nominations for top bar profession in America as well as nominations for top bar program and top wine program.The winners will be announced Friday, April 27, 2018.Quince in San FranciscoThe Charter Oak in St. Helena, Calif.Benu in San Francisco, Calif.Belinda Leong and Michel Suas from B. Patisserie in San Francisco, Calif.Paolo Lucchesi and the San Francisco Chronicle Food and Wine TeamChef's Table: Jeong KwanProducers: David Gelb, Brian McGinn, and Andrew FriedAirs on: NetflixJeremiah Tower: The Last MagnificentDirector: Lydia TenagliaProducers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, and Joe CateriniAirs on: CNN, Netflix, and iTunesFirms: Aidlin Darling Design with a l m projectDesigners: Joshua Aidlin, David Darling, Adam Rouse, and Andrea Lenardin MaddenProject: In Situ, San Francisco