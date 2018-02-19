FOODIE CALL

Forget what mom said, this cookie dough you can safely eat

EMBED </>More Videos

A new San Francisco store, DOUGHP, is selling edible cookie dough, the real stuff. The cookie dough uses an egg substitute and has been treated to kill off harmful bacteria. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It tempted us as kids.

It tempts us as adults.

Mom always warned us not to eat the cookie dough.

But she never went to DOUGHP. That's a San Francisco eatery that serves us scoops of real cookie dough.
Not ice cream cookie dough, but a full serving of the gooey delight.

Kelsey Witherow founded DOUGHP (pronounced "dope").

She uses an egg substitute to prevent salmonella poisoning and heat treats the flour to kill off e.coli bacteria.

That leaves only the calories to worry about.

DOUGHP is opening a store on Pier 39, on the second level next to the Crab House.
HOODLINE: Weekend events

It's grand opening is set for Saturday, February 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
There's discounts for locals and a buy-one-get-one offer if you share their event page on Facebook.

San Francisco residents get a discount on purchases year-round.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcookie doughcookiesfoodtourismHoodlinefoodiefoodie callABC7 Foodie CallSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Celebrate the Year of the Dog, Edible Cookie Dough and other weekend fun
FOODIE CALL
How to make the 'Best Damn Cheeseburger'
Combining honey and cannabis to create a truly super food
Gourmet ramen from a SF vending machine
Nafy Flatley's American dream: the baobab fruit juice & bar
A traditional Louisiana crawfish boil in the Bay Area
More foodie call
FOOD & DRINK
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Hi-Way Burger & Fry opens in Noe Valley
Here are Downtown Berkeley's 3 newest eateries
Vallejo's 5 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Brush fire prompts evacuations for Forest Falls area
Fire watch cameras to be considered in Sonoma Co. and installed within months
Bay Area cave diving expert describes challenges in Thailand rescue
White supremacist posters go up around South Bay
Cal Fire: One killed in Klamathon Fire burning in Siskiyou County
Man in shot several times while allegedly breaking into Richmond home
Good news for Oakland homeless man harassed by 'Jogger Joe'
Show More
'S*** happens': New questions surface about Asiana crash at SFO
Weather Forecast for Saturday morning
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
USPS stamps feature Bay Area photographer's work
Dangerous surf warning for Bay Area beaches
More News