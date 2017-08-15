SOLAR ECLIPSE

Denny's offering all-you-can-eat eclipse 'mooncakes'

Denny's "mooncakes" (image courtesy Denny's)

SEATTLE --
Not to be outdone by Krispy Kreme's solar eclipse chocolate donuts, but Denny's is offering all-you-can-eat $4 buttermilk "mooncakes" on August 21.


FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017

"Like all of America, our team at Denny's is excited about the upcoming solar eclipse and we wanted to have a little fun to mark this historic occasion," said John Dillon, chief marketing officer for Denny's.

So, will it be donuts or pancakes?

