This story might make your eyes glaze over, a famous doughnut chain is set to return to the South Bay on July 6, 2018. Dunkin' Donuts says a shop at 5519 Snell Avenue, near Blossom Hill Road, will open at 6 a.m. Friday.The grand opening celebration with the official ribbon cutting, public officials, charitable donation check presentation, etc. will all be happening on July 14, said Dunkin' Donuts in a statement to ABC7 News.Even though "donuts" is in its name, Dunkin's coffee is what a lot of people crave.Don't be jelly! Dunkin' Donuts has several Bay Area locations including shops in South San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, Walnut Creek, American Canyon and Fremont.