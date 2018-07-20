FOOD & DRINK

Famous SF bakery in the Mission District set to close next month

EMBED </>More Videos

La Victoria Bakery has been a fixture on 24th Street in the Mission for 67 years. But, the famous Mexican bakery is set to close next month. (KGO-TV)

Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
La Victoria Bakery has been a fixture on 24th Street in the Mission for 67 years. But, the famous Mexican bakery is set to close next month.

"We have puercos over here... they're gingerbread pigs," says Danny Gabriner who is describing all the pastries made in La Victoria's kitchen. Gabriner co-manages the bakery and was eventually hoping to buy La Victoria. He has a lot of history with the business.

He used to come to the bakery as a child and even founded his own sourdough baking business, called Sour Flour, out of their kitchen. But last week, he was told he needed to leave, so the building can be sold. "There's still so much uncertainty, that's part of the stress is trying to figure out all of the different possible plans of what might happen."

It's not just La Victoria that relies on the building. There are half a dozen businesses that lease space in the kitchen to cook and bake their food. And, those businesses have about 30 employees who are wondering if they'll have a job next month.

RELATED: Oakland's Mexicali Rose closing its doors after 91 years

"We're not going to have a kitchen to work out of anymore," said Phil Stefani who feels like he and the other small businesses are being forced out with nowhere to work.

For the past 7 years, Stefani has run various food businesses out of La Victoria's small commercial kitchen. Right now, he manages the catering for Sneaky's BBQ. But, he's not sure if he and others will survive, without their La Victoria leases. "The way things are going in this city. There's this property and then a cash grab and you know, screw the people inside the building."

"It's a pretty sad situation," says Jaime Maldonado whose father started La Victoria in 1951. But Maldonado says his stepmother and stepsister now control the building through a trust. Maldonado says there was a family disagreement and now the trust is selling the building. "I understand where everyone is coming from, it's hard to move on when you've been doing something for so long."

The businesses have been told to vacate the space by next month.

It is unclear what will happen to a jewelry store and barber shop who have separate storefronts in the building.

For more stories, photos, and videos on recent store closures, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbakerystore closingrestaurantrestaurantsretailshoppingwhere you liveSan FranciscoMission District
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
From wings to craft cocktails, here are the Mission's 4 newest businesses
Asian tapas bar Bistro Kazan opens its doors in Lower Nob Hill
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News