KRISPY KREME

Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen

EMBED </>More Videos

Customers can buy one dozen classic original glazed doughnuts for only $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts on Friday, July 27.

Lenaé Frazier
A dozen doughnuts for a dollar? Yes, please!

To celebrate 81 years, Krispy Kreme is giving doughnut fans two ways to join the celebration. Customers can buy one dozen classic original glazed doughnuts for only $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts on Friday, July 27.

Sweets lovers can also pick up the new glazed confetti doughnut, available for one week only Friday, July 27 through Thursday, Aug. 2, while supplies last.

The special release glazed confetti doughnut features a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic original glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.

A list of participating locations can be found on the company's website.

Click here for more stories related to Krispy Kreme.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodkrispy kremedonutsdealsu.s. & worldbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KRISPY KREME
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
Krispy Kreme asking fans to vote on new doughnut flavor
Report reveals Krispy Kreme owner may buy Dunkin' Donuts
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More krispy kreme
FOOD & DRINK
From wings to craft cocktails, here are the Mission's 4 newest businesses
Asian tapas bar Bistro Kazan opens its doors in Lower Nob Hill
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News