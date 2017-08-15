LEVI'S STADIUM

Levi's Stadium offering new food following fan survey

A food concession is shown inside the Levi's 501 Club on the opening day of Levi's Stadium Thursday, July 17, 2014, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Levi's stadium will host a preview of some of the new food items Niner fans can expect this season.

New additions to concession stands this year include Starbird Chicken, Red Rooster Tacos and the Organic Coup.

Food trucks from off the grid will be in the "faithful mile" where fans tailgate before games.

There will also be a frozen yogurt robot called Frobot.

Stadium officials say some of the new ideas came straight from surveying thousands of fans.

