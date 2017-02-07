FOOD & DRINK

Stanford students make beer using 5,000-year-old recipe from China

Students in an archaeology class at Stanford just made their own beer using a 5-000-year-old recipe from China. (KGO-TV)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Students in an archaeology class at Stanford just made their own beer using a 5-000-year-old recipe from China.

It's the oldest evidence of beer making in China.

Students did their best to re-create the original, using wheat, millet or barley seeds.

Like the original, the beer was left unfiltered and drunk through a straw.

So the big question is - how did it taste? "We all came together and sampled the beers that we had made. The alcohols in general all had sort of a sour taste. Everyone had different results because everyone was using different grains,"

The students' experiments will be used by the professor for her research into the evolution of alcohol and food production.
