VIDEO: Where's the beef? Alternative meat burger gets put to the test

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It's a veggie burger made for meat lovers.
Gott's Roadside has begun selling the Impossible Burger at its four Bay Area locations.
The burger is made of a meat substitute created by a Silicon Valley startup called Impossible Foods. Their scientists were able to isolate heme, a molecule in animal muscle that gives meat its meaty taste. It is found in plants.
Scientists extracted heme from soy roots and mixed it with potatoes, wheat and coconut oil to create a substance that imitates the color and taste of meat.
Should you try it? ABC7 News conducted a taste test to see if it satisfies meat lovers at Gott's Roadside in San Francisco's Ferry Building.
