Is it possible to have too much of a good thing? Pumpkin spice lovers might not believe so.The pumpkin spice craze is flying high and many companies have jumped onto the bandwagon.For those who see the need for pumpkin spice alcohol, medicine and cereal, here's a list of products that will fill your every desire:Have a bit of a sore throat? These limited time only pumpkin spice cough drops from CVS might be what you need to heal your ailment.Pumpkin spice and booze come together to create "the perfect balance of sweet and spice."Chapped lips are no match for Burt's Bees Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm.The most important meal of the day gets a pumpkin spice twist.The Easter marshmallow treat gets the Autumn treatment with these Pumpkin Spice delicacies.