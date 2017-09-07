FOOD & DRINK

Weird, random and outlandish pumpkin spice products

EMBED </>More Videos

Would you try these pumpkin spice products? (Cheerios | California Fruit Wine Co. | Burt's Bees)

Is it possible to have too much of a good thing? Pumpkin spice lovers might not believe so.

The pumpkin spice craze is flying high and many companies have jumped onto the bandwagon.

For those who see the need for pumpkin spice alcohol, medicine and cereal, here's a list of products that will fill your every desire:

Cough drops



Have a bit of a sore throat? These limited time only pumpkin spice cough drops from CVS might be what you need to heal your ailment.

Wine


Pumpkin spice and booze come together to create "the perfect balance of sweet and spice."

Lip balm



Chapped lips are no match for Burt's Bees Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm.

Cereal


The most important meal of the day gets a pumpkin spice twist.

Peeps



The Easter marshmallow treat gets the Autumn treatment with these Pumpkin Spice delicacies.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodpumpkinfallwinecerealbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney helps Marin County food truck get road ready
Consumer Reports: Meaning behind 'No Antibiotics' may be surprising
National Cheese Pizza Day
Pumpkin Spice Latte season is here
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack
Judge says Jahi McMath deemed brain dead may still be alive
Pacifica community mourns death of beloved music teacher
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
How Harvey compares to historic U.S. hurricanes
Fmr. San Mateo Co. Fire Chief heads to Florida to help during Irma
Record-setting heat wave to blame for 6 Bay Area deaths
Oakland fire captain arrested on suspicion of child porn
Show More
Hurricane Irma is breaking Atlantic storm records
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
Hurricane Irma death toll hits 10, increasing threat for Florida
Bay Area Harvey Heroes deployed to Florida for Hurricane Irma
More News
Top Video
Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack
Judge says Jahi McMath deemed brain dead may still be alive
Oakland fire captain arrested on suspicion of child porn
Mexico offers teaching jobs to 'dreamers' returning from US
More Video