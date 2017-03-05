BUZZWORTHY

Wine-infused coffee is finally here

A cafe in Napa called Molinari Caffe is selling wine-infused coffee,which some people are describing as "rich" and "full-bodied." (AP Photo)

NAPA,Calif. --
There are times when you really need a cup of coffee and there are times when you really need a glass of wine. Deciding which beverage will fix your day can be tough, but now it doesn't have to be. Behold the wonder of wine-infused coffee.

Your new go-to drink comes from a cafe in Napa, California, called Molinari Caffe. Roaster John Weaver supplies the beans for the drink, which Molinari's website says is full-bodied coffee that "relaxes in a beautiful wine, absorbing the wine's nose and history." The coffee is then carefully dried and hand-roasted in small batches.

Professional tasters say the coffee tastes "rich" and "full-bodied" and of "small dark fruit" such as blueberries.

Distribution is currently local, but you can buy the wine-infused coffee online for $19.95 for a half-pound bag. Sadly, they are currently out of stock.

Click here to buy a bag when it becomes available again.
