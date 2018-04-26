GOLDEN STATE KILLER

FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1979

FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1979

The 'Golden State Killer' case may have just been solved in 2018, but if these videos from our archive show any indication of the terror he inflicted on the Bay Area, the investigation is just beginning. (KGO-TV)

by ABC7News.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The 'Golden State Killer' case may have just been cracked in 2018 thanks to DNA, but if these videos from our archive show any indication of the terror he inflicted on the Bay Area, the investigation is just beginning.

Watch the report from ABC7 News Scene on June 6, 1979, when the hunt for the "Golden State Killer" led police to Walnut Creek.

After almost four decades of searching, the manhunt for one of California's most notorious criminals is over.

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
