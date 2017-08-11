EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2000124" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video showing daredevils doing backflips and somersaults on top of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge is raising some serious questions. Watch the full video here.

The Golden Gate Bridge District is now suing the two attention-seeking daredevils who climbed the golden gate bridge earlier this year.The duo recorded their stunt and blasted it out on social media.The man who posted the stunt went by the name "Peter Teatime" online but his real name is Peter Kurer. His daredevil partner is Thomas Rector.The two reached the top of the bridge's north tower back in April by climbing suspension ropes and the main cable with no safety equipment.Days after pulling off the stunt, they spoke to ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez."It was actually really steep. You had to grab onto the sides. I actually got onto it with one hand, because I had the camera with the other hand," said Kurer.The Bridge District filed a lawsuit in Marin Superior Court claiming trespassing and asking for an injunction to prevent the pair from profiting off video of the stunt.The Golden Gate Bridge Deputy General Manager, Steve Miller released the following statement:ABC7 News reached out to "Peter Teatime" but have not heard back.