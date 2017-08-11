GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE

Golden Gate Bridge District files lawsuit against bridge climbing daredevils

The Golden Gate Bridge District is now suing the two attention-seeking daredevils who climbed the golden gate bridge earlier this year. That's according to a report in the Mercury News.

By
MARIN, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden Gate Bridge District is now suing the two attention-seeking daredevils who climbed the golden gate bridge earlier this year.

FULL VIDEO: Daredevils climb to top of Golden Gate Bridge
Video showing daredevils doing backflips and somersaults on top of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge is raising some serious questions. Watch the full video here.


The duo recorded their stunt and blasted it out on social media.
The man who posted the stunt went by the name "Peter Teatime" online but his real name is Peter Kurer. His daredevil partner is Thomas Rector.

The two reached the top of the bridge's north tower back in April by climbing suspension ropes and the main cable with no safety equipment.

INTERVIEW: Daredevil who climbed Golden Gate Bridge speaks out
Days after pulling off the stunt, they spoke to ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez.
"It was actually really steep. You had to grab onto the sides. I actually got onto it with one hand, because I had the camera with the other hand," said Kurer.
RELATED: FBI weighs in after daredevils climb to top of Golden Gate Bridge

The Bridge District filed a lawsuit in Marin Superior Court claiming trespassing and asking for an injunction to prevent the pair from profiting off video of the stunt.

The Golden Gate Bridge Deputy General Manager, Steve Miller released the following statement:
"The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District has filed a lawsuit against the two men who illegally climbed the Bridge for personal profit and gain. The climbers put themselves and others in danger. We take security very seriously at the Golden Gate Bridge and those who break the rules will face consequences."

ABC7 News reached out to "Peter Teatime" but have not heard back.

Click here for the full interview with the two teenagers who climbed the bridge.
Related Topics:
