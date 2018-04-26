<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3394497" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

'Golden State Killer' suspect to be arraigned on Friday

After decades of evading law enforcement, the man suspected of being "Golden State Killer" is finally in jail. Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, will be arraigned Friday on murder charges. (Sacramento County Sheriff's Office via AP / Rich Pedroncelli)