GOLDEN STATE KILLER

'Golden State Killer' suspect to be arraigned on Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

'Golden State Killer' suspect to be arraigned on Friday (1 of 6)

'Golden State Killer' suspect to be arraigned on Friday

After decades of evading law enforcement, the man suspected of being "Golden State Killer" is finally in jail. Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, will be arraigned Friday on murder charges. (Sacramento County Sheriff's Office via AP / Rich Pedroncelli)

By
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
After decades of evading law enforcement, the man suspected of being the "Golden State Killer" is finally in jail. Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, will be arraigned Friday on murder charges.

VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
EMBED More News Videos

Manhunt continues for the suspect in the murder of prominent doctor



Police announced the major break in the case on Wednesday. The "Golden State Killer" was one of California's most feared serial killers and rapists in the 1970s and 1980s, responsible for at least 12 murders and upwards of 50 rapes, plus more than a hundred burglaries. He was also called the East Area Rapist, The Original Nightstalker, and the Visalia Ransacker during his reign of terror across California. Later police connected dots and realized it might be all the same person.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert was on GMA Thursday morning and spoke about the case.

TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade

"Well, It's all about passion and persistence, and ultimately about DNA. And, I've always believed that DNA is the silent witness to the truth, and that truth may have been quiet for 40 something years, but, we're now here and we have the answer," said Schubert.

DeAngelo only became a suspect a few days ago. A discarded DNA sample provided the confirmation detectives needed. DeAngelo was a former police officer who's worked near Visalia and in Auburn.

RELATED: Officials hope Golden State Killer arrest will bring closure to families

At this point he's only been charged for two counts of murder for the death of a Sacramento area couple in 1978, but police promise more charges.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
contra costa countymurderFBImurder rewardrewardrapearrestcaliforniau.s. & worldGolden State Killerhomicideserial killerserial rapistSacramentoSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
TIMELINE: Looking back at Golden State Killer crimes
VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
Inside journalist's 'obsessive' quest to nab Golden State Killer
Expert weighs in on case-cracking 'Golden State Killer' DNA evidence
VIDEO: Officials announce arrest of 'Golden State Killer'
Daughter of 'Golden State Killer' victim speaks out
Arrest of elusive 'Golden State Killer' caps decades-long investigation
FBI offering $50,000 reward to identify 'Golden State Killer'
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
Man wrongly convicted of a Golden State Killer murder, attorney says
Golden State Killer suspect in 1974 Tulare Co. cold case
Sisterhood of Golden State Killer survivors face their fears in Sacramento
Golden State Killer detective Paul Holes draws similarities to Stanford cold case
Report: San Francisco police identify suspect in 1970s serial killings
More Golden State Killer
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News