'Golden State Killer' suspect to be arraigned on Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --After decades of evading law enforcement, the man suspected of being the "Golden State Killer" is finally in jail. Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, will be arraigned Friday on murder charges.
Police announced the major break in the case on Wednesday. The "Golden State Killer" was one of California's most feared serial killers and rapists in the 1970s and 1980s, responsible for at least 12 murders and upwards of 50 rapes, plus more than a hundred burglaries. He was also called the East Area Rapist, The Original Nightstalker, and the Visalia Ransacker during his reign of terror across California. Later police connected dots and realized it might be all the same person.
Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert was on GMA Thursday morning and spoke about the case.
"Well, It's all about passion and persistence, and ultimately about DNA. And, I've always believed that DNA is the silent witness to the truth, and that truth may have been quiet for 40 something years, but, we're now here and we have the answer," said Schubert.
DeAngelo only became a suspect a few days ago. A discarded DNA sample provided the confirmation detectives needed. DeAngelo was a former police officer who's worked near Visalia and in Auburn.
At this point he's only been charged for two counts of murder for the death of a Sacramento area couple in 1978, but police promise more charges.
