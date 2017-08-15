Grandfather, 2 children die in San Jose mobile home fire

Flames shoot out of a mobile home in San Jose, Calif. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
Three people, including two children, died this afternoon due to a fire at a San Jose mobile home, according to a captain with the San Jose Fire Department.

The blaze was first reported at about 12:30 p.m. at the Golden Wheel Park, located at 900 Golden Wheel Park Drive, Fire Capt. Mike Van Elgort.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that a mobile home was completely engulfed in flames and had partially collapsed. Firefighters, however, were able to knock down the blaze about a half hour later.

Initially, only two victims were confirmed dead in the fire, a man and a child. Another victim, a child, was initially unaccounted for, however, that victim was located later.

The man was reportedly the grandfather of one of the child victims. The other child victim was described as a relative, according to Van Elgort.

"It's a terrible tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with the family for their loss," Van Elgort said. "This is tough to handle for the fire department as well," Van Elgort said.

According to a neighbor, the adult victim was inside the mobile home when a loud noise was heard before the blaze broke out. The neighbor said it appeared as if the man himself also caught fire, according to Van Elgort.

Van Elgort said that mobile homes, because of their lightweight construction, tend to burn faster and more aggressively.

Mobile home residents are encouraged to always be very careful when cooking and to make sure they have working smoke detectors. In the event of a fire, residents should immediately evacuate the home instead of trying to put out the blaze, according to Van Elgort.
