NORTH BAY FIRES

Guy Fieri cooks BBQ for evacuees, first responders in his hometown Santa Rosa

Guy Fieri estimates that his crew served around 3,700 meals to evacuees and first responders. (Ryan Emberley/Invision/AP)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri brought a massive kitchen on wheels Thursday to feed evacuees and first responders in his hometown of Santa Rosa amid the deadly North Bay fires.


Fieri, a resident of Santa Rosa, arrived with a trailer that featured a wood fired oven and barbecue smoker, according to KQED. The Food Network star estimates his crew served around 1,200 meals for lunch and 2,500 meals for dinner.

His family evacuated from their home on Monday morning.

"We had to evacuate at two in the morning, and we grabbed what we could, taking pictures off the wall as fast as we could. Jumped in the truck, loaded in the dogs, and away we went," he told KQED.

Fieri has lived in Santa Rosa since the 1990s. He opened his first restaurant, Johnny Garlic's, in Santa Rosa in 1996.
