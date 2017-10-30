The busiest women's boutique in all of Sonoma County is in Healdsburg. Everything in the store is free for fire victims. And, we're talking high-end stuff."I would like fire victims to walk out of here with enough clothes to wear for a week," said Gina Parmeter, who has solicited and received donations from customers across the nation. More clothes, shoes, make-up and even new merchandise arrive every day.That's Gina in the shot outside the store as she led another 'customer' for a fitting. She has given away hundreds of items.Think of this as 'Queen For A Day' among fire victims. These women fled their homes with their kids, their families, and maybe the clothes on their backs."It makes me feel whole, again," one woman told us."This tragedy does not end just because it is no longer on the front pages. Not for us, said another."Why you?" we asked Gina. "Because I can," she said. And, she'll continue to serve fire victims through the holidays, or as long as donations keep pouring in.