BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin

EMBED </>More Videos

Whistlestop promotes independence and a better quality of life for older adults and people with disabilities living in Marin. (KGO)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
Whistlestop promotes independence and a better quality of life for older adults and people with disabilities living in Marin. Whistlestop also provides an Active Aging Center which includes delicious meals, educational classes, multicultural gatherings, helpful information and referral services.

Classes:

Arts & Entertainment
o Knitting and Crocheting Group
o Beginning/Intermediate Conversational Spanish
o Adult Coloring
o Beginning & Intermediate Ukulele
Discussion Groups
o Citizenship Weekly Tutoring
o Multicultural Senior Program: a chance to learn about different cultures.
Fitness
o Yoga
o Zumba
o Ping Pong
o Restore & Improve Your Balance Training Class
Health & Wellness
o Food Bank
o Weekly Blood Pressure, Cholesterol Screenings

Technology
o iPhone/iPad and Android Smart Phone & Tablet Applications: In this workshop, they will educate you on the most popular, fun, and useful apps to get the most out of our i-device.
o Intro to Computers (Windows)
o Open Lab: use Whistlestop's computers for your own personal use.

Services:
Health-therapeutic massage
Legal
o Immigration Clinic: Whistlestop and Brazil Alliance partnered together to offer immigration consultations.
o Legal Aid: Whistlestop and Legal Aid of Marin partnered to provide a free 30-minute consultation. (Clients must be 60 years old or above).
Nutrition
o SF Food Bank: Whistlestop participates in the Supplemental Food Program. Older adults and children receive food boxes with a variety of nutritional food.
o Brown Bag Pantry: This allows older adults to choose from a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables alongside with protein items such as meat, eggs, and beans.
o Home Delivery Grocery Program: This program is available to homebound older adults that need groceries delivered. The delivery is free. They do pay for their groceries.
o Community Breakfast: a buffet of assorted breakfast foods including beverages and fruits.
Social
o CalFresh Assistance: can add to your budget to put healthy and nutritious food on the table.

o Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP): free counseling available at Whistlestop.
o Housing Assistance for Older Adults: helpful assistance and information on housing in Marin.
o Blind and Vision Impaired of Marin (BVIM): BVIM helps people that are blind or vision impaired gain independence.
Support
o "Help Desk": the resource office is staffed with trained volunteers ready to give information to enrich the lives of the older adults.
o Senior Circle: a drop-in open support group for independent men and women who offer up listening to life stories as well as sharing similar life experiences and wisdom.

Address:
930 Tamalpais Avenue
San Rafael, CA 94901
(415)-456-9062
https://whistlestop.org/

Come and show your support at Whistlestock - A Celebration of the Decades!
Date: Sunday, September 24th
Time: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Where: Fairgrounds Island - Marin Center in San Rafael

You can buy tickets at, https://whistlestop.org/whistlestock/
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthbay area lifebay areatherapyelderlycaregiverspersonal financetechnologyfitnessartLivermore
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area LIFE: Organization bringing music therapy to Bay Area hospitals
Bay Area LIFE: Jenny Dearborn making difference for women in tech
Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area
Bay Area LIFE: Behind the scenes of a Tony Award Winning production
Bay Area LIFE: Grab the family and enjoy the SF Symphony's July 4th event
Bay Area LIFE: Musicals coming to SF
Bay Area LIFE: Cheese and charcuterie
Bay Area LIFE: Get outta town with trip to Mexico
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
Bay Area LIFE: Jenny Dearborn making difference for women in tech
Bay Area LIFE: Organization bringing music therapy to Bay Area hospitals
Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area
Bay Area LIFE: Winchester Mystery House offers new tour
More bay area life
HEALTH & FITNESS
Bay Area LIFE: Organization bringing music therapy to Bay Area hospitals
Light the Night with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and ABC7
California officials warn of spike in valley fever cases
Study: Pot smokers have greater risk of death from blood pressure
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
DIY WITH DREW: Can't snag eclipse glasses? Make your own!
'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
4 arrested in 'brutal' Muni assaults in San Francisco
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Officials: 7-year-old boy among 14 killed in Barcelona terror attack
Legendary comedian, movie star Jerry Lewis passes away at 91
'American Idol' auditions come to Oakland -- WATCH LIVE
Bay Area shines at 'American Idol' auditions in Oakland
Show More
Watch parties, music planned for solar eclipse
Here's what traffic will be like during the eclipse
Golden retriever digs up heroin in backyard
Corpses sometimes kept in New York MTA break rooms
Half-billion dollar Powerball jackpot draws lottery hopefuls
More News
Top Video
DIY WITH DREW: Can't snag eclipse glasses? Make your own!
'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Legendary comedian, movie star Jerry Lewis passes away at 91
Bay Area shines at 'American Idol' auditions in Oakland
More Video