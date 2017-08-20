Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin

Whistlestop promotes independence and a better quality of life for older adults and people with disabilities living in Marin. Whistlestop also provides an Active Aging Center which includes delicious meals, educational classes, multicultural gatherings, helpful information and referral services.Classes:Arts & Entertainmento Knitting and Crocheting Groupo Beginning/Intermediate Conversational Spanisho Adult Coloringo Beginning & Intermediate UkuleleDiscussion Groupso Citizenship Weekly Tutoringo Multicultural Senior Program: a chance to learn about different cultures.Fitnesso Yogao Zumbao Ping Pongo Restore & Improve Your Balance Training ClassHealth & Wellnesso Food Banko Weekly Blood Pressure, Cholesterol ScreeningsTechnologyo iPhone/iPad and Android Smart Phone & Tablet Applications: In this workshop, they will educate you on the most popular, fun, and useful apps to get the most out of our i-device.o Intro to Computers (Windows)o Open Lab: use Whistlestop's computers for your own personal use.Services:Health-therapeutic massageLegalo Immigration Clinic: Whistlestop and Brazil Alliance partnered together to offer immigration consultations.o Legal Aid: Whistlestop and Legal Aid of Marin partnered to provide a free 30-minute consultation. (Clients must be 60 years old or above).Nutritiono SF Food Bank: Whistlestop participates in the Supplemental Food Program. Older adults and children receive food boxes with a variety of nutritional food.o Brown Bag Pantry: This allows older adults to choose from a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables alongside with protein items such as meat, eggs, and beans.o Home Delivery Grocery Program: This program is available to homebound older adults that need groceries delivered. The delivery is free. They do pay for their groceries.o Community Breakfast: a buffet of assorted breakfast foods including beverages and fruits.Socialo CalFresh Assistance: can add to your budget to put healthy and nutritious food on the table.o Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP): free counseling available at Whistlestop.o Housing Assistance for Older Adults: helpful assistance and information on housing in Marin.o Blind and Vision Impaired of Marin (BVIM): BVIM helps people that are blind or vision impaired gain independence.Supporto "Help Desk": the resource office is staffed with trained volunteers ready to give information to enrich the lives of the older adults.o Senior Circle: a drop-in open support group for independent men and women who offer up listening to life stories as well as sharing similar life experiences and wisdom.Address:930 Tamalpais AvenueSan Rafael, CA 94901(415)-456-9062https://whistlestop.org/Come and show your support at Whistlestock - A Celebration of the Decades!Date: Sunday, September 24thTime: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.Where: Fairgrounds Island - Marin Center in San RafaelYou can buy tickets at,