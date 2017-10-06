California had already strengthened its laws requiring health insurers to cover contraceptives before Trump's ruling. pic.twitter.com/CwJ1P061vK — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 6, 2017

The Trump administration is rolling back another Obama-era regulation, this time on birth control. The administration will allow more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons. Under the Affordable Care Act, preventative services are supposed to be free of charge to employees and their dependents. The share of female employees paying their own money for birth control pills has plunged to under four percent from 21 percent, but that all could change.