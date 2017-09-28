HEALTH & FITNESS

Consumer Reports: Tips on avoiding ticks

Seven On Your Side's Michael Finney partnered up with Consumer Reports with tips on how to avoid and get rid of the ticks. (KGO-TV)

Seven On Your Side's Michael Finney partnered up with Consumer Reports with tips on how to avoid and get rid of the ticks.

Tickborne diseases are on the rise and since they can transmit a variety of diseases and infections, keeping ticks at bay is a smart idea.

Consumer Reports' experts reveal chemical-free ways to limit the number of ticks crawling through your backyard.

