HEALTH & FITNESS

Opening arguments begin in lawsuit over Roundup pesticide

EMBED </>More Videos

Opening statements began in federal court in San Francisco on Monday over a lawsuit involving one of the world's most widely-used pesticides. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Opening statements began in federal court in San Francisco on Monday over a lawsuit involving one of the world's most widely-used pesticides.

RELATED: Judge hears case about Roundup ingredient alleged to cause cancer

Attorneys for 46-year-old Vallejo resident Lee Johnson claim Monsanto's Roundup left him with terminal cancer. Monsanto disputes it.

Johnson worked as a school groundskeeper for the Benicia School District and regularly handled Roundup.

This is the first day of nearly 4,000 claims against Monsanto to go to trial.

Melanie Woodrow will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News. You can follow her on Twitter here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldpestscancercourtcourt casegardeninglawsuitSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Judge hears case about Roundup ingredient alleged to cause cancer
I-Team investigates controversy over weed killer and California wine
HEALTH & FITNESS
SF's Camp Mather set to reopen after virus outbreak
Clinical trial underway to return use of limbs after stroke
Woman dependent on oxygen tank dies after power cut from overdue bill
US reportedly threatened nations over WHO breastfeeding measure
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Supporters of measure to help homeless in SF holding rally
Deadly crash prompts delays on VTA in San Jose
All lanes of I-580 near Livermore reopen after wildfire burned close to freeway
Mother killed trying to break up fight at baby shower
No bail for suspect in shooting of Long Beach fire captain
Thailand cave rescue: Total of 8 boys brought out
Suspect arrested after man hit with metal tool on New York subway
Gilroy high school wrestling coach becomes heavyweight champ
Show More
Thai cave rescue: What happens when the boys are out of the cave
Oakland officials launch arson tip line, reward fund
Parent deal: Build-A-Bear hosts 'Pay Your Age' Day
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa grows to over 90,000 acres
Man's body found at San Francisco BART station
More News