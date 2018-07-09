SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Opening statements began in federal court in San Francisco on Monday over a lawsuit involving one of the world's most widely-used pesticides.
Attorneys for 46-year-old Vallejo resident Lee Johnson claim Monsanto's Roundup left him with terminal cancer. Monsanto disputes it.
Johnson worked as a school groundskeeper for the Benicia School District and regularly handled Roundup.
This is the first day of nearly 4,000 claims against Monsanto to go to trial.
