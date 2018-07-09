Attorney for plaintiff in first of hundreds of cases against Monsanto alleging Roundup weed killer causes cancer talks about emotion behind case knowing his client is on "borrowed time." pic.twitter.com/dHBt2BGpVh — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) July 9, 2018

.@RobertKennedyJr "I don't think it's a surprise that after 20 years @MonsantoCo has known about the cancer causing properties of this chemical and has tried to stop the public from knowing it." #Roundup trial underway @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/BZjVSxv2PX — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) July 9, 2018

Opening statements began in federal court in San Francisco on Monday over a lawsuit involving one of the world's most widely-used pesticides.Attorneys for 46-year-old Vallejo resident Lee Johnson claim Monsanto's Roundup left him with terminal cancer. Monsanto disputes it.Johnson worked as a school groundskeeper for the Benicia School District and regularly handled Roundup.This is the first day of nearly 4,000 claims against Monsanto to go to trial.