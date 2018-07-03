HIV

Price surge for HIV prevention drug pushing it out of reach for many

EMBED </>More Videos

A surge in the price for a drug developed to help prevent HIV from spreading is causing problems for health officials trying to get the drug in the hands of people who need it. (KGO-TV)

By
FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Major cities across the country have increased their efforts to get to zero new HIV infections. San Francisco and New York have set a goal of doing so by the year 2020.

The preventive drug commonly known as "PrEP" is part of that strategy. But the company that makes the drug is coming under fire for increasing its price by 45 percent in the past six years.

As a preventive HIV drug, Truvada has been called a game-changer.

RELATED: Girl's HIV infection seems under control without AIDS drugs

Gilead in Foster City which makes the drug says it reduces the risk of HIV by 99 percent.

"We are absolutely on the edge of getting to zero new infections," says Supervisor Jeff Sheehy who has been an AIDS activist for years.

He is critical of Gilead for increasing the price of the drug by 45 percent since it came out six years ago as a preventive drug.

The drug is covered by most insurance companies, but there is still an out-of-pocket expense.

VIDEO: San Francisco man raises awareness about HIV while traveling world

The budget presented by the mayor of San Francisco included extra money for preventive HIV measures including PrEP for those who can't afford health insurance.

"Anyone who comes in despite their insurance situation despite what their financial circumstances are, that we work with them to get financial support," explained Lance Toma, director of the San Francisco Community Health Center.

"I know it's easy to get it in California, relatively speaking, but when you look at other states that haven't expanded Medicare, who really haven't embraced Obama Care, people cannot afford to pay out-of-pocket for this product," added Sheehy.

RELATED: Reflecting on World AIDS Day

Medicaid programs are also spending more on the drug. These programs, already financially strapped, expect the cost to continue to rise.

Gilead would not tell us why it has dramatically increased the price of the drug but said it is now contributing more to its assistance program which helps patients with their out-of-pocket expenses. "By increasing the annual benefit cap, we hope to help additional eligible people access and adhere to their prescribed therapy," read part of their statement.

A generic version has been approved the Food and Drug Administration, but it's not clear when it will be released in the U.S.

To learn more about PREP click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHIVAIDSgaylgbtlgbtqhealth carestudyresearchsciencemedicaldrugprescription drugsFoster CitySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
UCSF given $20 million grant to find cure for AIDS
Kaiser study shows drug effective in preventing HIV
US moves toward dropping lifetime ban on gay blood donations
Girl's HIV infection seems under control without AIDS drugs
Study: Drug made in Bay Area stops spread of HIV among gay men
HIV
Hairdresser jailed for infecting men with HIV
Lawsuit: CVS unintentionally revealed HIV status of 6K patients
9 personal things Grindr has been revealing about you
HIV-positive coach pleads guilty to sexually abusing 42 boys
More HIV
HEALTH & FITNESS
Jahi McMath's family speaks out following her death
Study: Red wine may help prevent cancer
Family visiting SF says hospital charged $18K to treat baby with bottle, nap
Baby's joyful reaction to first pair of glasses
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of Oakland Ghost Ship fire victim not satisfied with plea deal
Oakland Ghost Ship fire defendants reach plea deal, will avoid trial
Dumbarton Bridge reopens after overturned trailer cleared
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Here's how to make your own air conditioner for $8
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Local laws don't apply inside San Francisco's Presidio
San Jose braces for illegal fireworks
Show More
New citizens sworn in on Alameda's USS Hornet
Think twice before buying used car seats
Water overwhelms Philadelphia streets
PHOTOS: Courtroom sketches from when Ghost Ship fire plea deal reached
Consumer Catch-up: Drug prices rising, card skimmer warning
More News