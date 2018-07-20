WINE

Traces of Fukushima disaster found in Napa wines, but not at hazardous levels

Grapes left unpicked hang on a vineyard in Napa County, Calif., on Oct. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Radioactive particles from the Fukushima Nuclear disaster are being found in local wines, according to a new study.

French researchers detected trace amounts of cesium-137 a radioactive isotope, in 18 bottles of wine from Napa, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

RELATED: Fukushima Radioactivity Detected on North American Shoreline

The wineries that produced the wines weren't named.

The researchers believe the particles came from Japan's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, which leaked radiation after it was damaged by a 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Ingesting cesium-137 can result in an elevated risk for cancer, but the researchers said the levels in the wines tested don't pose a health hazard.
