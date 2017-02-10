EVICTION

Protesters call for San Francisco sheriff's resignation after 100-year-old evicted

EMBED </>More News Videos

Demonstrators at San Francisco City Hall called for the resignation of the city's sheriff after 100-year-old Iris Canada was evicted from her apartment. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Demonstrators at city hall asked for San Francisco's sheriff to resign after the eviction of a 100-year-old woman.

RELATED: Protesters fight to place banner on SF home of woman facing eviction

The protesters confronted Sheriff Vicky Hennessy outside her office. They are upset that deputies carried out a court order evicting Iris Canada, who failed to pay attorney's fees following a lengthy legal battle.

The demonstrators say Hennessy should have ignored the eviction order.

"We expected our sheriff to do the same thing for Canada," said activist Tommi Avicolli Mecca.

The owner of the property offered to let Canada live at the apartment for the rest of her life if she signed a document to let it convert to condos. She refused, and wanted to buy the apartment at a discounted price.

RELATED: 99-year-old could be evicted from SF apartment she co-owns

Click here for more housing market stories.
Related Topics:
homehousing markethousingevictionelderlyelderly womanprotestrentersrentsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EVICTION
Oakland store in danger of closing, cites protests as cause
San Francisco renter wins $400,000 settlement
Burnt Ramen house in Richmond red-tagged, occupants told to leave
Fed up tenants fight back against eviction protest in SF
More eviction
HOME & GARDEN
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Program gives Bay Area homeowners chance to retrofit homes
Texas teacher's aide accused of faking cancer
Bay Area LIFE: Add value and style to your home with new flooring
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
SF woman hopes to inspire change with postcard campaign
Excess rain water threatens Anderson Resevior dam
Parts of North Bay still flooded following recent storm
Mexican government warns those in US to 'have papers in order'
Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City
EXCLUSIVE: Martinez man facing murder for hire charges speaks out
PHOTOS: Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City
Show More
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Pacific Orchid and Garden Expo, Antique show tickets
Church banner welcoming immigrants, refugees vandalized
Chinese New Year Parade set for Saturday night in SF
The Millennium Tower Homeowner's Association hires attorney
Mudslide danger forces closure of Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley
More News
Top Video
SF woman hopes to inspire change with postcard campaign
Parts of North Bay still flooded following recent storm
Mudslide danger forces closure of Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley
Excess rain water threatens Anderson Resevior dam
More Video