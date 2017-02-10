SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Demonstrators at city hall asked for San Francisco's sheriff to resign after the eviction of a 100-year-old woman.
RELATED: Protesters fight to place banner on SF home of woman facing eviction
The protesters confronted Sheriff Vicky Hennessy outside her office. They are upset that deputies carried out a court order evicting Iris Canada, who failed to pay attorney's fees following a lengthy legal battle.
The demonstrators say Hennessy should have ignored the eviction order.
"We expected our sheriff to do the same thing for Canada," said activist Tommi Avicolli Mecca.
The owner of the property offered to let Canada live at the apartment for the rest of her life if she signed a document to let it convert to condos. She refused, and wanted to buy the apartment at a discounted price.
RELATED: 99-year-old could be evicted from SF apartment she co-owns
Click here for more housing market stories.