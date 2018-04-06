'PORT OUT' SCAM: How thieves could steal your phone number, service

EMBED </>More Videos

The BBB is warning people about a scam that could enable thieves to take control of your phone number and even your phone service. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

The BBB is warning people about scammers that can steal your phone number and phone service.

Here's how the scam works:
The thief finds out as much personal information as possible about you. Then, they contact your phone provider pretending to be you.

The thieves say your phone was stolen and ask for your phone number to be transferred to another provider and another phone. This is called a "port out."

RELATED: T-Mobile warns about scam targeting your phone number to steal your money

Once they do that, they can gain access to your accounts. If you use two-step verification, they can also get those codes.
Here's how to prevent this from happening to you:
Ask your cellphone provider about adding more verification before you authorize a port out.

If your phone suddenly switches to "emergency call service only," that means your number is being transferred to another phone.

If this happens, call your cell phone provider immediately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldscamscellphonecrimebusiness
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Scam targets your phone number to steal your money
Top Stories
Police arrest man accused of threatening to shoot people in SF
Storm triggers Flood Watch for North Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
YouTube shooting suspect's parents give tearful reflection
AccuWeather forecast: Steady rain, heavy at times
US punishes Russian oligarchs, government officials with sanctions
Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Show More
Conor McGregor turns himself in following Barclays Center scrum
Collapsing construction crane narrowly misses workers running for their lives
Officials: Suspect killed in shootout with Fremont police
People in the Santa Cruz Mountains prepare for heavy rain
SF crews monitor areas prone to flooding ahead of storm
More News