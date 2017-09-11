Flooding, power outages and damage to homes and streets have affected millions. Here are stories of some of the heroes who are working to help those affected by Hurricane Irma.
Orange County Fire Rescue (OCFRD) and National Guard team up
OCFRD and @NationalGuard team up to rescue 149 residents from 550 homes impacted by flooding in Orlo Vista area this morning. pic.twitter.com/VdWYIV2miM— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 11, 2017
OCFRD and the National Guard were able to rescue 149 residents and countless pets from flooding in Orlo Vista on Monday morning.
Countless pets rescued from Orlo Vista flood with help from @NationalGuard. Thank you for supporting us and coming to our community's aid! pic.twitter.com/vRT2NCxmPj— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 11, 2017
Officer picks up American flag from highway after Irma
Even in the midst of a storm, we are reminded of the love for our country and community. #HurricaneIrma #September11 pic.twitter.com/n3G5mqMKbY— Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) September 11, 2017
Coral Springs Police Department shared a touching video of a police officer stopping to pick up an American flag scattered among the debris from Hurricane Irma on September 11.
Officer with his K-9 take a nap after working nonstop
#FLPD #WeAreInThisTogether #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/HFUfS41DU7— Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) September 10, 2017
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department shared a touching photo of an officer and his K-9 taking a nap with the hashtag #WeAreInThisTogether.
Rescue crew helps deliver baby girl during storm
#BREAKING: Kudos to @coralspringspd @coralspringsfd for delivering a baby girl safely at home during #HurricaneIrma @cbs4 @nbc6 @wsvn pic.twitter.com/bna2Qa5XC2— Coral Springs FD (@CoralSpringsFD) September 10, 2017
Fire and police department rescuers from Coral Springs were able to assist a mother in labor during Hurricane Irma on Sunday. Rescuers were able to transport the mother and her baby, name April, safely to the hospital.
Nashville Fire and Rescue assists residents in Jacksonville
Nashville Fire and Rescue were able to save three residents and two dogs from a flooding apartment building in Jacksonville.
Young boy treats Irma evacuee to Chick-fil-A
When a 9-year-old in Alabama noticed the Florida license plate on the car in front of him in the drive-thru on Friday, he asked his mom if they could pay for the evacuee's meal.
Florida National Guard soldier helps evacuee celebrate 80th birthday
Soldier sings happy 80th birthday to Shelby Johnson while handing out cookies as they wait out #HurricaneIrma. #FLNGAlwaysThere pic.twitter.com/D4GdFak6rn— FloridaNationalGuard (@FLGuard) September 11, 2017