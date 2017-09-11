HURRICANE

Hurricane Heroes: rescuers and first responders step up in the wake of Irma

Rescuers and first responders have stepped by to help those affected by Hurricane Irma. (OCFireRescue/Twitter)

As Hurricane Irma barreled through Florida and continues to travel up the Southeast coast of the U.S., many rescuers and first responders have stepped up to aid those in need.

Flooding, power outages and damage to homes and streets have affected millions. Here are stories of some of the heroes who are working to help those affected by Hurricane Irma.

Orange County Fire Rescue (OCFRD) and National Guard team up



OCFRD and the National Guard were able to rescue 149 residents and countless pets from flooding in Orlo Vista on Monday morning.


Officer picks up American flag from highway after Irma



Coral Springs Police Department shared a touching video of a police officer stopping to pick up an American flag scattered among the debris from Hurricane Irma on September 11.

Officer with his K-9 take a nap after working nonstop



The Fort Lauderdale Police Department shared a touching photo of an officer and his K-9 taking a nap with the hashtag #WeAreInThisTogether.

Rescue crew helps deliver baby girl during storm



Fire and police department rescuers from Coral Springs were able to assist a mother in labor during Hurricane Irma on Sunday. Rescuers were able to transport the mother and her baby, name April, safely to the hospital.

Nashville Fire and Rescue assists residents in Jacksonville



Nashville Fire and Rescue were able to save three residents and two dogs from a flooding apartment building in Jacksonville.

Young boy treats Irma evacuee to Chick-fil-A

Landon Routzong, 9, raced to pay for the meal of a car in front of him in the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru after noticing a Florida license plate.



When a 9-year-old in Alabama noticed the Florida license plate on the car in front of him in the drive-thru on Friday, he asked his mom if they could pay for the evacuee's meal.

Florida National Guard soldier helps evacuee celebrate 80th birthday

