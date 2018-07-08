U.S. & WORLD

Cpl. Joseph Maciel identified as soldier killed in insider attack in Afghanistan

Cpl. Joseph Maciel of South Gate, California, died Saturday in an apparent insider attack in southern Afghanistan, according to the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army)

KABUL, Afghanistan --
The Pentagon says the U.S. service member killed in an apparent insider attack in southern Afghanistan was a soldier from California.

In a statement, the Pentagon identified the soldier as Cpl. Joseph Maciel of South Gate, California. He died Saturday in Tarin Kowt District, Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan.

Maciel was assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Benning, Georgia. Task Force 1-28 Infantry is deployed in support of the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade. He had served in Afghanistan since February 2018.

"Cpl. Maciel was an excellent Soldier beloved by his teammates and dedicated to our mission. He will be greatly missed by the entire Black Lion family. Our prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time," Lt. Col. David Conner, Maciel's battalion commander, said in a news release.

Maciel's awards and decorations included the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Army Achievement Medal and Afghanistan Campaign Medal, according to the Pentagon.

The U.S.-led coalition headquarters in Kabul has said that two other U.S. service members were wounded in the attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
