Investigation unfolds as young woman falls to her death at San Francisco's Fort Funston

Officials investigate the area near Fort Funston in San Francisco on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Officials are investigating at Fort Funston Thursday night after a young woman fell to her death.

Tom Darcy visits Fort Funston every day. He's been hiking the cliffs since he was a kid and can't believe someone lost their life there. "It's crazy to imagine someone younger falling and dying," he said.

San Francisco firefighters recovered the body of a young woman who fell off a steep cliff at about 4:30 p.m. near the hang-glider launch site.

The victim was apparently alone --- and it is unclear how she fell. A beachgoer called 911.

"It's a 300 foot fall," said San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter. "We started life-saving measures...unsuccessful."

"Our hearts go out to the victim and her family," said San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White, who urged everyone coming to Fort Funston to use caution. "It's always good to have a buddy, or a partner when you're walking."

Dog walker Jill Ackerman avoids the cliffs completely. "I dont' go near cliffs," she said. "It's sandy, slippery. I stay on trails."
