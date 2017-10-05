Officials are investigating at Fort Funston Thursday night after a young woman fell to her death.Tom Darcy visits Fort Funston every day. He's been hiking the cliffs since he was a kid and can't believe someone lost their life there. "It's crazy to imagine someone younger falling and dying," he said.San Francisco firefighters recovered the body of a young woman who fell off a steep cliff at about 4:30 p.m. near the hang-glider launch site.The victim was apparently alone --- and it is unclear how she fell. A beachgoer called 911."It's a 300 foot fall," said San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter. "We started life-saving measures...unsuccessful.""Our hearts go out to the victim and her family," said San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White, who urged everyone coming to Fort Funston to use caution. "It's always good to have a buddy, or a partner when you're walking."Dog walker Jill Ackerman avoids the cliffs completely. "I dont' go near cliffs," she said. "It's sandy, slippery. I stay on trails."