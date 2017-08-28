BROCK TURNER

Judge in Stanford sex assault case can be recalled

This is an undated image of Judge Persky. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE Calif. --
A recall campaign to oust a judge under fire for his handling of a sexual assault case involving a Stanford University swimmer can resume, a judge ruled Monday.

Retired San Francisco County Judge Kay Tsenin agreed with the recall campaign that the county - not the state - has authority over the recall of Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky.

RELATED: Controversy follows judge in Brock Turner case

Persky drew criticism nationwide after he sentenced former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a woman who had passed out behind a trash bin near a fraternity house.

The ruling on the recall is tentative and a final ruling expected to be issued Thursday.

Michele Dauber, a Stanford University law professor who has led the recall effort, thanked the judge for a ruling that "validates what we've been saying all along, that Judge Persky filed a frivolous lawsuit the goal of which was to stall and delay the democratic process."

Persky's attorney, Elizabeth Pipkin, said in a statement that they "are hopeful the court will change its tentative ruling after considering our arguments."

The Santa Clara County registrar permitted recall proponents to begin collecting signatures earlier this month to qualify the issue for the June ballot. But Persky's attorneys filed a lawsuit arguing that proponents should have filed with California's secretary of state because county judges are state officers.

Supporters must collect 90,000 signatures and be certified for the ballot by March 9 in order to appear on the June ballot.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Brock Turner.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex crimesex assaultBrock Turnersex crimessanta clara countycourt casejailsentencingprotestwomen's healthviolence against womensocietyStanford UniversitySan JoseSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Brock Turner released from jail in Santa Clara County
Inside look at jail cell where Brock Turner served 3-month sentence
VIDEO: Santa Clara Co. sheriff discusses Brock Turner's time in jail, release
Victim writes letter in ex-Stanford swimmer sexual assault case
BROCK TURNER
Hearing postponed on recall of Judge Aaron Persky
Temporary restraining order filed in recall of Judge Persky campaign
Recall effort for Judge Aaron Persky moves forward
'Scary path' to be replaced at Stanford to protect students
More Brock Turner
Top Stories
East Bay residents deal with third day of heat wave
Amazon slashes prices at Whole Foods on 1st day of ownership
Dramatic Hurricane Harvey moments shared on social media
Bay Area residents helping those in Houston
Body of missing pregnant woman found wrapped in plastic, police say
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
1 in custody after shooting at public library in New Mexico
Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
Show More
Southwest Airlines expands service from San Jose airport to 8 new destinations
North Korea fires projectile that flew over Japan
Photo of mom & baby's rescue becomes symbol of storm
Mom's back-to-school photo of blended family goes viral
FULL VIDEO: Trump promises federal aid to storm-ravaged Texas
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos