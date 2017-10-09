SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --A tech company in the North Bay was affected by the devastating wildfire that ripped through Santa Rosa. ABC7's Lyanne Melendez was at 1400 Fountaingrove Parkway, which is listed as the address of Keysight Technologies.
She notes that a building there was destroyed by the fire on Sunday and then the rest went up in flames on Monday.
A company spokesman said in a statement Monday, "Contrary to some news reports, as of 3 p.m. PT, a Keysight representative confirmed that all four main buildings are intact, although there appears to be some minor damage. Two modular structures and several automobiles suffered more extensive damage."
