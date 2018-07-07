Lamborghini wedged beneath car in Chicago crash; nobody injured

A Lamborghini got wedged beneath another car in a West Loop crash. No one was inside the other car at the time. No one was injured. (@OILTRADER305)

CHICAGO --
A Lamborghini somehow ended up crushed underneath another car in Chicago's West Loop on Friday.

Miraculously no one was injured in the crash, which happened near the intersection of Randolph and Clinton Streets.

The driver of the Lamborghini, Dmitry Richie, admitted to ABC7 Eyewitness News that he was at fault. He said he was driving straight when another driver in the intersection began making a left turn, and he was trying to avoid an accident.

"I pressed the acceleration instead of brake," Richie said.

The Lamborghini driver said the car was totaled.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashluxury vehiclescar accidentcarscrashChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Brush fire prompts evacuations for Forest Falls area
Wildfires spring up across West as dry heat continues
Weather Forecast for Saturday
These are the Thai soccer players trapped in a flooded cave
Cops called on man for wearing socks in pool
Goleta brush fire: Local state of emergency declared
Show More
Firefighters in Santa Clara respond to 3-alarm fire
Man dies protecting his children from polar bear
Fire watch cameras to be considered in Sonoma Co. and installed within months
Former Thai Navy SEAL died wanting to 'bring the boys back home'
Bay Area cave diving expert describes challenges in Thailand rescue
More News