OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Las Vegas police release dashcam video of deadly shootout

EMBED </>More Videos

Las Vegas police release video of shootout. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 17, 2018. (WPVI)

LAS VEGAS --
Dramatic dashcam video of a police pursuit and shooting last week in Las Vegas shows an officer firing his gun through the patrol car windshield and side window.

Patrol officers responded to a shooting at a car wash. Police were told a person was shot multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the suspect fled the area in a vehicle being driven by another man. A few hours later, a detective observed a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the earlier shooting.

When detectives attempted to stop the vehicle, police say the driver fled at a high rate of speed and officers gave chase.

VIDEO: Bodycam footage released in North Beach officer-involved shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Polie officers stopped a group of men for having open containers of alcohol at the corner of Grant Avenue and Vallejo Street in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood.



During the course of a lengthy pursuit, police say the suspects fired shot at officers several times. One of the officers returned fire.

The pursuit ended when the suspect's vehicle collided into the wall of an elementary school.

Police say the two men attempted to flee on foot, and one of the men was fatally shot on scene.

The other man made it on to the school grounds and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates two officers fired their weapons during the course of the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshootingdashcam videopolice chasepolice shootingofficer involved shootingLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bodycam footage released in North Beach officer-involved shooting
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
SoCal prosecutor under fire for offensive social media posts
Former UCLA player dead after SoCal barricade
New video shows dramatic LAPD chase, officer-involved shooting
Pa. police officer charged in fatal shooting of unarmed teen
More officer involved shooting
Top Stories
President Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
WATCH LIVE: Bear spotted roaming LA neighborhood
Officials: 3 more arrests made in brutal Aptos hammer attack
2 killed, 1 injured after plane crash near Truckee Airport, officials say
MGM Resorts sues Las Vegas shooting victims
Will cryptocurrency become a part of everyday life?
Daly City police sergeant passes away in his sleep
Obama gives Trump sharp rebuke in Mandela address on values
Show More
FBI offers $20K reward after man killed at Oakland bus stop
Man accused of raping 4 women in Bay Area due in court
London woman impaled by beach umbrella in New Jersey
Tour buses may be banned near 'Full House' home in SF
SF Department of Elections issues voter registration forms for non-citizens
More News