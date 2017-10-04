LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend tells brother she has 'clean conscience'

The Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend told her family she has a "clean conscience" after Sunday night's deadly rampage, her brother told ABC News.

Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of shooter Stephen Paddock, was in the Philippines when the attack occurred but returned Tuesday night.

Her brother, Reynaldo Bustos, said he immediately contacted his sister when he saw the news that Paddock had allegedly opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on a country music festival crowd killing 58 people and injuring 530 others. Police say Paddock shot himself before a SWAT team broke down the door to the hotel suite.

"I called her up immediately and she said, 'Relax, we shouldn't worry about it. I'll fix it. Do not panic. I have a clean conscience,'" Bustos told ABC News in his native Tagalog language today outside the capital of Manila.

Authorities say Danley was in a relationship with Paddock for a few years and she's a person of interest in the investigation.

Her sisters in Australia have since told 7 News they believed he "sent her away" to the Philippines prior to the shooting.

EMBED More News Videos

Who is Marilou Danley, the person of interest in the Las Vegas shooting

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootinglas vegasu.s. & worldshooting
Load Comments
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend being questioned by FBI in LA
Vegas shooter may have tried to get room overlooking another concert
President Trump visits Las Vegas to meet with survivors
Sisters: Marilou Danley was sent away by Vegas shooter
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
President Trump visits Las Vegas to meet with survivors
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend being questioned by FBI in LA
Who is mass shooting person-of-interest Marilou Danley?
Vegas shooter may have tried to get room overlooking another concert
Tillerson: I never considered leaving post of top diplomat
'Exhausted mom' speaks out after airport photo goes viral
Las Vegas police bodycam footage shows officers' response amid gunfire
Fatal crash blocks westbound Highway 4 lanes in Pittsburg
Show More
Republican leaders say no action on gun legislation
Sisters: Marilou Danley was sent away by Vegas shooter
'American Idol' auditions come to Oakland
Couple born in same hospital, on same day get married
Former President Obama surprises Michelle with video on 25th anniversary
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dozens killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
More Photos